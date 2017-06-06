Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand THClear

THClear

Private Reserve Syringes - Paris OG

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD

About this product

Private Reserve Syringes - Paris OG

Paris OG effects

Reported by real people like you
230 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!