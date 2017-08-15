THClear
SYRINGES - ORANGE SORBET
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Syringes are a great way to dose your dabs thank to our convenient applicator. THClear distillate retains its pure terpenes and cannabinoids.
Orange Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
77 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
