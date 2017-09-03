THClear
SYRINGES - PABLO ESCOBAR OG
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Syringes are a great way to dose your dabs thank to our convenient applicator. THClear distillate retains its pure terpenes and cannabinoids.
Blue OG effects
Reported by real people like you
113 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
