Logo for the brand THClear

THClear

SYRINGES - PABLO ESCOBAR OG

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Syringes are a great way to dose your dabs thank to our convenient applicator. THClear distillate retains its pure terpenes and cannabinoids.

Blue OG effects

Reported by real people like you
113 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
