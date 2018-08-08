THClear
SYRINGES - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Syringes are a great way to dose your dabs thank to our convenient applicator. THClear distillate retains its pure terpenes and cannabinoids.
Pineapple effects
392 people told us about effects:
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
