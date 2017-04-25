Loading…
Logo for the brand HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN | Seeds + Clone Only Strains

About this product

Cashus Clay effects

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
25% of people report feeling headache
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
75% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
75% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!