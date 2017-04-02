HIGHSMEN
MAZAR | afghan x skunk
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Pure Afghan effects
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
51% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
42% of people say it helps with insomnia
