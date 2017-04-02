Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN

MAZAR | afghan x skunk

Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

MAZAR | afghan x skunk

Pure Afghan effects

Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
51% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
42% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!