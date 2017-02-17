Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN

RED HAIR MEXICAN LANDRANCE

Strain rating:
SativaTHC CBD

About this product

RED HAIR MEXICAN LANDRANCE

Mexican effects

Reported by real people like you
52 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
48% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
59% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
38% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
26% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!