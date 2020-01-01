 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Thcnology Solutions

We are an OLCC/Metrc Approved Integrator

Automated Daily Metrc reports
bud-2-bud B2B website
About Thcnology Solutions

We can help automate your business processes and simplify your interactions with Metrc. Automating your business’ processes will help keep your data current, eliminate duplicate processes and help improve communications by providing established and repeatable Metrc processes for those human-intense and repetitive tasks. Business process automation (BPA) will save you money while freeing you up to spend your time developing relationships and differentiating yourself in this intense and competitive market. Whether it is report generation, inventory reconciliation or a custom project, THCnology Solutions can help. Please contact us today to setup a time to talk.

Consulting

Miscellaneous

