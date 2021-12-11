Sorry, Einstein; E = gc²



Stay sharp and focused with an energetic high that keeps you going all day long.



Herbal, Sweet, Earthy, Lime.



Myrcene:

Naturally Found In: mango, wild thyme, cardamom, hops

B-Ocimene:

Naturally Found In: basil, lavender, clary sage

D-Limonene:

Naturally Found In: citrus rinds (lemon, lime, orange etc.)



Bloom Classic highlights the compounds that make up each strain. Crafted with 99% pure terpenes and a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, each vape delivers bold flavor and consistent effects.



Available in 1000mg and 500mg cartridges, and 350mg Surf.