It was all a dream
A cerebral hybrid with hints of Blueberry perfect for getting creative.
Sweet, Blueberry, Pine, Floral
A-Pinene:
Naturally Found In: pine, resin, rosemary
B-Pinene:
Naturally Found In: pine, resin, rosemary, parsley, dill
Valencene:
Naturally Found In: Valencia oranges
Bloom Classic highlights the compounds that make up each strain. Crafted with 99% pure terpenes and a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, each vape delivers bold flavor and consistent effects.
Available in 1000mg and 500mg cartridges, and 350mg Surf
