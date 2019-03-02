About this strain
Regarded as a high-yielding, potent powerhouse from Ethos Genetics, Inzane In The Membrane is a sativa with mysterious genetics. Frosty lime-green buds are covered in orange pistils and put off a loud lemon citrus aroma that blasts through the bag. Great for any connoisseur of cerebral highs, this strain will get you moving.
Inzane In The Membrane effects
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Botanist
The Botanist provides a carefully curated retail and product experience for consumers whether they are at the beginning of their cannabis journey or experienced connoisseurs. We offer high-quality products and pay meticulous attention to every detail from seed to sale.