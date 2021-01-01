About this product

EMERALD CUP 2019 AWARD WINNER



Cannabis Plus Botanicals:

The Botanist pairs well-known botanical essential oils such as lavender or thyme together with real cannabis terpenes in order to unlock a more holistic path to wellness.



Aromatic, Clean Taste:

The Botanist Herbalist Series tinctures start with a base of steam-distilled cannabis terpenes to provide clean flavor and effective relief. Then a specially selected blend of essential oils such as rosemary or grapefruit are added for a fragrant bouquet.



All-Natural Ingredients:

The Botanist Herbalist Series tinctures are free of alcohol, artificial sweeteners, or chemical flavorings. We use distilled cannabis oil, locally sourced botanical essential oils, and strive to source sustainable MCT oil.