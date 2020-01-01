 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The Bulldog Amsterdam

We pride ourselves in being the first coffeeshop in Amsterdam, we obtained our licence and opened our doors as The Bulldog on 17th December 1975 in the red light district of Amsterdam. As the living room of Amsterdam we are open to anyone , come visit us and enjoy our unique atmosphere which is world famous for more than 40 years and still going strong worldwide. Bulldog is so much more! Check us on Instagram and Twitter @thebulldogamsterdam. Go to www.thebulldog.com to read our blog and find out what it means to be The Livingroom of Amsterdam.