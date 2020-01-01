 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. The Cannabis Story Lab
The Cannabis Story Lab Cover Photo

The Cannabis Story Lab

Storytelling for the Cannabis Market

About The Cannabis Story Lab

For more than two decades, we have worked at the forefront of technology PR, representing some of the biggest brands and scrappiest startups in hardware, software, mobile, video games, e-commerce, consumer electronics and B2B products and services. We rode the wild west of technology through the birth of the Internet, the rise and fall of dot com’s, the proliferation of the mobile phone and at least a half dozen video game console cycles. Now we are applying our experience, contacts, skills and understanding of the media landscape to the cannabis market. Along with our sister agency, The Cannabis Marketing Lab, The Cannabis Story Lab is uniquely positioned to provide dedicated media outreach and public relations services to companies across the entire cannabis ecosystem and help them stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace.