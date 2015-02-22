About this product
Avi grown by Eugenius. Our 1.0 oz tinctures are made with fractionated coconut oil and CO2 full-spectrum cannabis oil. Each batch is strain-specific and can be applied directly in the mouth or added to food or beverage.
Total in container - 153mg CBD + 0mg THC
Total per serving (28 servings) - 5.47mg CBD + 0mg THC
About this strain
Avi effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
66% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
66% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
33% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The CBD Apothecary: now Farmer's Friend!
We are now Farmer's Friend! Same great products, new name and logo
Whole plant, full spectrum, strain specific, cannabis-derived products made in Portland, OR. To achieve the best benefits from cannabis it is best to preserve the cannabinoid and terpenoid profile from a single strain- instead of blending multiple strains. Our strain-specific tinctures and capsules are available at affordable prices for those using cannabis as part of their daily wellness routine.
Our capsules are made with Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO- from Farmer's Friend Extracts) + fractionated coconut oil in a vegan cellulose capsule.
Our tinctures are made with Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO- from Farmer's Friend Extracts) + fractionated coconut oil.
