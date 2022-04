Deliciously sweet and sour green apple flavored saltwater taffy. Made by hand, from scratch, and hand-pulled to perfection.



- Award-winning hemp CBD-infused edible with multiple award wins from cannabis publications and festivals.

- Natural ingredients.

- Fully infused with CBD from full-spectrum hemp oil.

- Never sprayed or surface-coated.

- Dairy free, gluten free, and non-GMO.



For more information, visit us at: www.thecbdcompany.com



For wholesale inquiries, please email us at: sales@thecbdcompany.com