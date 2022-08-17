About this product
Dripcees by The Clear are fast-acting, vegan gummies for the modern cannabis consumer. Dripcees are produced in the shape of The Clear’s iconic Drip-C logo and are infused using premium distillate.
Dripcees ‘Enjoy’ is our traditional, THC-focused gummy. Our proprietary cannabinoid-delivery technology - Lipid In-vivo Transport (LIT) - provides a unique edible experience. This fast-acting feature is beautifully complemented by the sweet and nutty Tropical Coconut flavor found in every bite so you’ll be sure to enjoy each experience more than the last! Each piece contains 10mg of THC and is scored with lines to help you split it into four smaller pieces for micro-dosing.
About this brand
The Clear
At The Clear™, it’s our mission to provide a safe, effective and enjoyable experience for all cannabis consumers by producing outstanding cannabis products across all consumption formats.
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.
State License(s)
404-00340
404R-00073