Dripcees by The Clear are fast-acting, vegan gummies for the modern cannabis consumer. Dripcees are produced in the shape of The Clear’s iconic Drip-C logo and are infused using premium distillate and enriched with cannabinoids for desired effects.



Dripcees ‘Recover’ are our 1:1 THC:CBG gummies that come in a refreshing Strawberry Watermelon flavor. It is beautifully complemented by our proprietary cannabinoid-delivery technology - Lipid In-vivo Transport (LIT) – that provides a unique, fast-acting edible experience. With juicy, sweet summery tastes and a cannabinoid ratio designed to support recovery, these gummies are perfect for balancing an active lifestyle. Each piece contains 10mg of THC and 10mg of CBG that is scored with lines to help you split it into four smaller pieces for micro-dosing.