With a starting potency of well over 85% cannabinoids, the two-gram Elite cartridge is perfect for the cannabis enthusiast. This cartridge is long-lasting and filled with AAA grade ultra-premium distillate with added terpenes. Blue Raz is bright, sweet, and jammy. This flavor is juicy and sweet enough to have you think about the last time you had a slushie.



These cartridges use food-grade glass tanks, stainless steel posts, and new ceramic heating technology for a rich and pure taste. They are designed to avoid leakage and clogging and provide improved efficiency for the ultimate vape experience.