About this product
With a starting potency of well over 85% cannabinoids, the two-gram Elite cartridge is perfect for the cannabis enthusiast. This cartridge is long-lasting and filled with Lobster Butter AAA grade ultra-premium flavorless distillate without added terpenes.
These cartridges use food-grade glass tanks, stainless steel posts, and new ceramic heating technology for a rich and pure taste. They are designed to avoid leakage and clogging and provide improved efficiency for the ultimate vape experience.
About this brand
The Clear
At The Clear™, it’s our mission to provide a safe, effective and enjoyable experience for all cannabis consumers by producing outstanding cannabis products across all consumption formats.
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.
