About this product

The Clear Pure Pear is a soft, elegant fruit flavor with earthy tones, resulting in an expressive taste that is unmistakable in its namesake.



Anytime - Find a balance with our hybrid-like varieties. These flavors will leave you relaxed but focused – perfect for day or night use. Whether you're looking to unwind, connect, inspire, or create - our hybrid profiles will leave you uplifted and refreshed.



The Clear™ Elite is the most potent distillate oil on the market. With an oil completely free of filler agents, and a starting potency well over 85% THC, the Elite cartridge is perfect for the moderate to heavy user. Using CCELL hardware, there has never been a better vape experience on the dispensary shelf than the Clear™ Elite.