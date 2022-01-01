About this product
-500 mg capacity
-220 mg of pure CBD
-All glass tank
-C-Cell patented technology
-Refillable
The Clear™ choice is a great one, and a great experience. So what makes ‘us’ so great? Well it starts with having the most pure CBD Isolate that you can possibly have. But then, you strategically add terpenes and flavors at a ratio that makes them taste amazing and provide actual benefits and effects for you. And last but not least, we’ve been refining the technology of the diffusers, or vape pens, that we use to give our customers an even better experience with the Clear™ products. Now offered with our C-Cell cartridges and top pull batteries you can get the most consistent dosing possible, whether you want specific dosages, or you want to be able to get a huge rip, the C-Cell technology has all the versatility and more.We’ve taken the delicious taste of lemon lime to a whole new level. The natural tastes are distinct and delightful for the palette.
-220 mg of pure CBD
-All glass tank
-C-Cell patented technology
-Refillable
The Clear™ choice is a great one, and a great experience. So what makes ‘us’ so great? Well it starts with having the most pure CBD Isolate that you can possibly have. But then, you strategically add terpenes and flavors at a ratio that makes them taste amazing and provide actual benefits and effects for you. And last but not least, we’ve been refining the technology of the diffusers, or vape pens, that we use to give our customers an even better experience with the Clear™ products. Now offered with our C-Cell cartridges and top pull batteries you can get the most consistent dosing possible, whether you want specific dosages, or you want to be able to get a huge rip, the C-Cell technology has all the versatility and more.We’ve taken the delicious taste of lemon lime to a whole new level. The natural tastes are distinct and delightful for the palette.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Clear
At The Clear™, it’s our mission to provide a safe, effective and enjoyable experience for all cannabis consumers by producing outstanding cannabis products across all consumption formats.
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.