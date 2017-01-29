About this product
With a starting potency of well over 85% cannabinoids, the Elite cartridge is perfect for the moderate to seasoned cannabis enthusiast. This flavor exudes an elegant balance of banana and sweet creaminess.
These cartridges use medical-grade ceramic atomizers that provide low failure rates, even draw distribution, no burning taste, and more vapor delivered per draw.
About this strain
Bananas, also known as "Banana," "B1," and "B1 Bananas," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Developed from Leafs by Snoop. this is an indica-dominant hybrid strain often offered in concentrate form, although it can be found in flower form too. This shatter intends to capture sweet tropical flavors of fruit and banana, and offers energizing cerebral effects to fuel creativity.
Bananas effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
37% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Clear
At The Clear™, it’s our mission to provide a safe, effective and enjoyable experience for all cannabis consumers by producing outstanding cannabis products across all consumption formats.
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.
