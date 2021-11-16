The Clear™ Elite is the most potent distillate oil on the market. With an oil completely free of filler agents, and a starting potency well over 85% THC, the Elite cartridge is perfect for the moderate to heavy user. Using CCELL hardware, there has never been a better vape experience on the dispensary shelf than the Clear™ Elite.



Flavors:



Golden Goat (Daytime) - The Clear Golden Goat models the strain you know and love. Golden Goat is a sativa-dominant strain, mildly sweet and sour with a hint of the tropics.

XJ-13 (Daytime) - Distinctly sweet & piney, XJ-13 is instantly recognizable to Jack Herer aficionados. This cannabis-inspired flavor emits a sativa-heavy terpene profile.

Lobster Butter (Raw) - The Clear terpene-free raw THC product, known as Lobster Butter, is neutral in smell and taste. With the highest potency on the market, it’s a perfectly refined distillate.

OG (Nighttime) - The Clear OG delivers high-octane gasoline for all our OG strain-lovers. The flavor provides a sweet, sour, and salty punch to the palette, with the peppery aftertaste that you expect.

Orange Cream (Anytime) - The Clear Orange Cream opens with a bright, sweet citrus flavor. This sweet orange remains distinct while a rich creaminess covers your pallet with a deliciousness reminiscent of a creamcicle on a hot summer day.

Strawberry Banana (Anytime) - The Clear Strawberry Banana is a classic flavor with a complex finesse. The balance of mouthwatering fruit flavors creates a transparent taste where both berry and banana are easily distinguished by the palate.

Grapevine (Nighttime) - The Clear Grapevine is that juicy, sweet grape flavor that we all recognize. Its grape flavor is highly expressive, lingering, and succulent.

Lime Sorbet (Daytime) - Sweet, tangy and rich, The Clear Lime Sorbet’s flavor begins with a lime-like bite, and finishes with a touch of sweet cream. This flavor has an undeniable range and richness to it.

Lemon Haze (Daytime) - The Clear Lemon Haze is loud, tangy and deliciously citrus. The sweet and sour notes burst onto the tongue immediately upon inhale and the impact of tasty lemon zest persists through exhale while lingering on the tongue.

Potent Pineapple (Anytime) - A familiar taste washes over your palate like a warm tropical breeze with The Clear Potent Pineapple

Blue Raz (Anytime) - THe Clear Blue Raz is bright, sweet and jammy. It is modeled after everybody’s favorite slush color, and is just as juicy and sweet.

Lime Cola (Anytime) - Like an ice cold refreshment on a steamy day, The Clear Lime Cola washes over the tongue with both a crispness and an invigorating bite. Bring your Lime Cola out back and spend the day gardening or staying cool in the shade.-

Blueberry (Nighttime) - The remarkably ripe fruit flavor of Blueberry is enhanced by sweet and sugary notes, creating an experience that is sure to bring to mind your favorite blueberry dessert.

Banana Cream (Anytime) - The Clear Banana Cream is impressively expressive, while maintaining an elegant balance of banana and sweet creaminess. It’s highly nostalgic banana flavor finishes with a pleasantly smooth cream note.

Strawberry (Anytime) - The Clear Strawberry mimics the ripe, deep red strawberry in the bunch, macerated and soaking in its own sweet nectar. This flavor delivers both a sweet inhale and a truly juicy exhale.

Pure Pear (Anytime) - The Clear Pure Pear is a soft, elegant fruit flavor with earthy tones, resulting in an expressive taste that is unmistakable in its namesake.

Red Apple (Anytime)- Like a fresh bushel picked ripe from the tree, Red Apple is crisp and expressive, combining the full bouquet of the orchard with a long, sweet finish.



Effects:



Daytime - These light and energizing strains and flavors are perfect pairs for your daily workout or a night out with friends. Go on adventure after adventure as these sativa-like terpene profiles synergistically work with cannabinoids to invigorate your mind, while you stay grounded and full of clarity.



Anytime - Find a balance with our hybrid-like varieties. These flavors will leave you relaxed but focused – perfect for day or night use. Whether you're looking to unwind, connect, inspire, or create - our hybrid profiles will leave you uplifted and refreshed.



Nighttime - Tune into your body, mind, and surroundings with these restorative strains and flavors. Each Night-Time variety offers a deep, indica-like, sedating effect, perfect for a night at home relaxing, after work stress relief, or managing aches and pains.