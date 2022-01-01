Twax by The Clear™ is an infused pre-rolled joint for the experienced cannabis consumer. We grind full flower to the perfect consistency for the perfect burn. Then, our proprietary infusion process pumps up the potency for the perfect punch, every time. It provides the potency you need, with the smoothness and burnability you expect. Each pre-roll contains dye-free, unbleached papers, 1.25 grams of premium bud, 200mg of AAA Grade Banana Cream flavored distillate and naturally derived plant terpenes.



The TWAX Pre-roll is perfect for the heavy and daily user who want to add a twist of flavor to their smoke. Unlike many flavored products, TWAX flavors pair great with the original terpenes to give a citrusy twist to your favorite strains.



WARNING - This product contains as much THC in a single pre-roll as an entire Elite disposable Vape by The Clear. Simply put, that’s A LOT of THC. If you are an infrequent or light user, start with a small hit and go slow.