The CO2 Company
1g Full Spectrum - Trinity
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabinoids and cannabis terpenes
Jupiter CCell Cartridge
Strain specific availability
High quality material for extraction
Triple tested
Case studies extracting numeric show supercritical CO2 to be the most holistic extract method
Jupiter CCell Cartridge
Strain specific availability
High quality material for extraction
Triple tested
Case studies extracting numeric show supercritical CO2 to be the most holistic extract method
Trinity effects
Reported by real people like you
135 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
39% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!