How do I figure out what joint size I need?



Step 1 - If you already have a bubbler or dab rig, use our "How to measure a glass joint" blog to identify it's joint size and sex. If you are buying a new bubbler or rig to pair with this nail, read it's description to find out what it's joint size and sex is.



Step 2 - You will need to get the same size, but opposite sex as the joint on your water pipe. EXAMPLE: If you bubbler has a 14mm Female joint, you will need a nail with a 14mm Male joint. If your bubbler has a 10mm Male joint, you will need a nail with a 10mm Female Joint.....etc.