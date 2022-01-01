About this product
Our signature DART Plus is your everyday pipe for at home or on-the-go – only WAY better! Precision-machined with a durable anodized metal and our unique spring-loaded ash ejection mechanism. It is twice as large as the DART One Hitter - allowing you to smoke longer, enjoy bigger hits, or pass around to friends.
The DART Company
The DART Company creates innovative, practical, and elegantly sophisticated products for smoking and storing your favorite herb.
Whether you are looking for on-the-go discreetness and portability, or the perfect tools for at-home smoking sessions, our precision-machined products were designed for you.
