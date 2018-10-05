Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand The Farm

The Farm

Moon Walk

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD 1%

Moon Walk effects

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
33% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
66% of people say it helps with pain
Arthritis
66% of people say it helps with arthritis
Cramps
33% of people say it helps with cramps
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!