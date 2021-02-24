About this product
Feel Energized blends premium cannabis extract with uplifting essential oils. Pop it under your tongue or add it to your favorite food or beverage, and before you know it, you’ll be thinking more creatively than Picasso’s decorator. Contains grapeseed oil, coffee rich in anti-oxidants, tangerine peel and vanilla or as we like to call it, the triple threat of creativity-boosting goodness.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Feel Collection
Created by badass women for badass women. The Feel Collection™ blends cannabis extracts with natural ingredients to make every day a little more heck yeah. Our products fuse premium cannabis with natural essential oils which make you feel good on the inside and help you to feel more vibrant on the outside.