Feel Dreamy blends CBN and THC dominant cannabis extract with relaxing essential oils. Pop it under your tongue or add it to your favorite drink or snack, and prepare to snooze like the grand slam heavy-weight sleeping champion of the world. Contains grapeseed oil, chamomile and spearmint to support digestion and send you all the way to Dream Town.
The Feel Collection
Created by badass women for badass women. The Feel Collection™ blends cannabis extracts with natural ingredients to make every day a little more heck yeah. Our products fuse premium cannabis with natural essential oils which make you feel good on the inside and help you to feel more vibrant on the outside.