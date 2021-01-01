About this product

Made with Organic Chamomile, Organic Peppermint, Organic Absolute Honey and Spearmint.



Tinctures are oil-based cannabis extracts that isolate specific cannabinoids. Every Feel Collection tincture is infused with a unique blend of essential oils to awaken additional benefits.



The Feel Collection uses grape seed oil as a tincture medium because it’s easy to digest, high in vitamin E and antioxidants, and flavorless to ensure efficacy. A clearly marked dropper makes for easy dosing directly under your tongue or adding to your preferred food or drink.