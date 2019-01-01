The Flame X
Electric Lighters
About The Flame X
The Flame X is a Revolutionary Electric Lighter that uses Electricity instead of dangerous flammable Gas. Also It's Windproof and USB Rechargeable!
Available in
Canada, United States
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Flame X is a Revolutionary Electric Lighter that uses Electricity instead of dangerous flammable Gas. Also It's Windproof and USB Rechargeable!
Canada, United States