About this product
TFC Bubble Joints™ capture the essence of each cannabis strain. We start with flower rich in terpenes and bubble hash blended at a 5:1 ratio. The blend is then loaded into hemp cones and hand-inspected for consistency, ensuring a smooth, consistent, and potent toke.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Flower Collective
The Flower Collective sells solvent-free Bubble Joints™, Bubble Blunts™, Bubble Hash, and Rosin.