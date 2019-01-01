The Genezen Project
Cultivators providing unique cultivars selected by us.
About The Genezen Project
The Genezen Project is dedicated to providing customers with unique cultivars that are chosen by us through a selection process beginning from seed. We are in search of cultivars with unique characteristics that can help with various ailments and which are only available from us so our customers can be sure they are being provided quality clean product when purchasing any cultivars with The Genezen Project name on them.