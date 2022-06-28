About this product
made of flexible rubber (no wire)
height: 5 inches
width: 5 inches
recommended age: 18 years and up
After being a member of the cannabis community as both a consumer and an industry employee, Sara found herself searching for more highly curated items for her home, workspace, and wardrobe. Here you will discover the toker's ultimate treasure trove of vintage good vibe goodies, one-of-a-kind finds, small business pieces, and more!
Our shop has something for every mellow fellow - we can't wait to see what you fall in love with!