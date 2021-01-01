Loading…
Hemp Rolling Papers

by The Green Cannabis Co.

About this product

Print-free Hemp Rolling Papers. Roll your green the green way. These all natural hemp rollings papers are the highest European quality. Organic Hemp Papers made ultra thin to burn slow. Seal them up with all-natural Arabic Gum.

Biodegradable and compostable sleeves and filter tips. Each pack is hand-stamped rather than printed. Beautiful, sophisticated and ready roll.
About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Cannabis Co.
The Green Cannabis Co.
Hand-made, eco-ethical and sustainable accessories.