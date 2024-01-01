The 3CHI Comfortably Numb Tincture is designed to promote relaxation and comfort. This balanced formula combines Delta 8 THC and CBN (with a small amount of CBC), offering soothing effects that help ease discomfort and enhance sleep without excessive intoxication. Perfect for unwinding at the end of the day.
Grab your bottle of the 3CHI Comfortably Numb Tincture and chill out!
HOW TO USE 3CHI TINCTURE Choose your dose and enjoy either sublingually or add into your favorite drink.
Start with a half dropper, wait 30 minutes, and increase dosage as needed.
Refrigeration is encouraged (but not necessary). Refrigerating 3CHI tinctures will extend the life of the oils. Do not store above room temp or in high humidity.
