No boring gummies here! Turn your mocktail into a cannabis cocktail!



The 3CHI Delta 9 Flavored Drink Enhancers are far from boring! Add these to water, seltzer, or any of your other favorite drinks, stir well, and... well, drink! These enhancers are known to be extremely fast-acting with an onset time of about 5 minutes, peaking at 60 minutes, and lasting for 3-6 hours or more for lower tolerances.



Each box (1 order/quantity) contains 10 packets of the same flavor. A single packet contains 10mg Delta 9, which is the perfect dose for most users. Feel free to add another 1/2 of a packet or use only 1/2 packet to get started or to microdose.



Choose from 4 flavors of these 3 CHI Drink Enhancers; Margarita, Strawberry Daiquiri, Pink Lemonade, Mojito, and Pina Colada.



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

10mg Delta 9 per packet

10 packets per box

100mg Delta 9 per box

NO hemp taste

Potent & long lasting

5 delicious flavors

​



3 CHI DRINK ENHANCER FLAVORS

Margarita

Mojito

Pina Colada

Strawberry Daiquiri

Pink Lemonade

