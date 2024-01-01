No boring gummies here! Turn your mocktail into a cannabis cocktail!
The 3CHI Delta 9 Flavored Drink Enhancers are far from boring! Add these to water, seltzer, or any of your other favorite drinks, stir well, and... well, drink! These enhancers are known to be extremely fast-acting with an onset time of about 5 minutes, peaking at 60 minutes, and lasting for 3-6 hours or more for lower tolerances.
Each box (1 order/quantity) contains 10 packets of the same flavor. A single packet contains 10mg Delta 9, which is the perfect dose for most users. Feel free to add another 1/2 of a packet or use only 1/2 packet to get started or to microdose.
Choose from 4 flavors of these 3 CHI Drink Enhancers; Margarita, Strawberry Daiquiri, Pink Lemonade, Mojito, and Pina Colada.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 10mg Delta 9 per packet 10 packets per box 100mg Delta 9 per box NO hemp taste Potent & long lasting 5 delicious flavors
