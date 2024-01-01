3CHI - Platinum Delta 8 Vape Pens - 2ml

About this product

3CHI Platinum Delta 8 Vape Pens are 2mL (2 grams) disposables in 3 well-known strains. These vape pens feature a preheat setting with 3 different voltage heat settings, meaning you can enhance your experience as you see fit.

These state of the art vape pens from 3 CHI deliver potency, purity, and high quality hardware. Perfect for new and experienced users alike.

Try any (or all!) of the 3 strains of these 3 CHI Platinum Delta 8 Vape Pens; Strawberry Cough, White Runtz, and Skywalker.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
2mL (2 grams) per vape pen
Delta 8 THC
Preheat setting
Ceramic Coil
Rechargeable
NOT Refillable
Disposable
USB C charger cable NOT included

STRAWBERRY COUGH (SATIVA)
Strawberry Cough is a vibrant Sativa strain that delivers lovely flavors of sweet strawberry and spiciness.

WHITE RUNTZ (HYBRID)
White Runtz is a well-known Hybrid that is intensely uplifting and euphoric. If you love flavors of sweet fruit, vanilla, and sourness, this strain is for you.

SKYWALKER (INDICA)
Skywalker is a lovely Indica strain that is tranquil and embracing. This strain is perfect for you if you're into sweet blueberries, spicy pinenes, and mellow vibes.

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
