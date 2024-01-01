3CHI Platinum Delta 8 Vape Pens are 2mL (2 grams) disposables in 3 well-known strains. These vape pens feature a preheat setting with 3 different voltage heat settings, meaning you can enhance your experience as you see fit.



These state of the art vape pens from 3 CHI deliver potency, purity, and high quality hardware. Perfect for new and experienced users alike.



Try any (or all!) of the 3 strains of these 3 CHI Platinum Delta 8 Vape Pens; Strawberry Cough, White Runtz, and Skywalker.



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

2mL (2 grams) per vape pen

Delta 8 THC

Preheat setting

Ceramic Coil

Rechargeable

NOT Refillable

Disposable

USB C charger cable NOT included



STRAWBERRY COUGH (SATIVA)

Strawberry Cough is a vibrant Sativa strain that delivers lovely flavors of sweet strawberry and spiciness.



WHITE RUNTZ (HYBRID)

White Runtz is a well-known Hybrid that is intensely uplifting and euphoric. If you love flavors of sweet fruit, vanilla, and sourness, this strain is for you.



SKYWALKER (INDICA)

Skywalker is a lovely Indica strain that is tranquil and embracing. This strain is perfect for you if you're into sweet blueberries, spicy pinenes, and mellow vibes.

