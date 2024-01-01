If you have a huge to do list, this strain is for you. The Full Throttle strain from 3CHI True Strains Vape Pods delivers increased productivity and high energy for you to get that to do list done. You'll love the intense euphoric experience that melts away your stresses as you dance into your day.
Grab 3CHI True Strains Vape Pod in the helpful Full Throttle strain.
REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE
FULL THROTTLE VAPE POD SPECIFICATIONS Ceramic Core Pod 2mL Capacity Broad Spectrum Oil + Natural Terpenes
Contains no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.
FULL THROTTLE PROFILE Cannabinoids HHC, THCP, CBC, CBD, CBG, CBN, Delta 9 THCV, Delta 8 THCV, CBT, & other cannabinoids, some in trace quantities (THCB, CBDV, CBDB, etc.)
Reported Benefits Intense Energy Some Pain Relief Relaxation Creativity Enhanced Focus
