3CHI - True Strains 2ml Vape Pod - Full Throttle

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

If you have a huge to do list, this strain is for you. The Full Throttle strain from 3CHI True Strains Vape Pods delivers increased productivity and high energy for you to get that to do list done. You'll love the intense euphoric experience that melts away your stresses as you dance into your day.

Grab 3CHI True Strains Vape Pod in the helpful Full Throttle strain.

REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE

FULL THROTTLE VAPE POD SPECIFICATIONS
Ceramic Core Pod
2mL Capacity
Broad Spectrum Oil + Natural Terpenes


REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE.



Contains no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.



FULL THROTTLE PROFILE
Cannabinoids
HHC, THCP, CBC, CBD, CBG, CBN, Delta 9 THCV, Delta 8 THCV, CBT, & other cannabinoids, some in trace quantities (THCB, CBDV, CBDB, etc.)

Reported Benefits
Intense Energy
Some Pain Relief
Relaxation
Creativity
Enhanced Focus

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item