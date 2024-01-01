If you have a huge to do list, this strain is for you. The Full Throttle strain from 3CHI True Strains Vape Pods delivers increased productivity and high energy for you to get that to do list done. You'll love the intense euphoric experience that melts away your stresses as you dance into your day.



Grab 3CHI True Strains Vape Pod in the helpful Full Throttle strain.



REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE



FULL THROTTLE VAPE POD SPECIFICATIONS

Ceramic Core Pod

2mL Capacity

Broad Spectrum Oil + Natural Terpenes

​



REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE.



​



Contains no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.



​



FULL THROTTLE PROFILE

Cannabinoids

HHC, THCP, CBC, CBD, CBG, CBN, Delta 9 THCV, Delta 8 THCV, CBT, & other cannabinoids, some in trace quantities (THCB, CBDV, CBDB, etc.)



Reported Benefits

Intense Energy

Some Pain Relief

Relaxation

Creativity

Enhanced Focus

Show more