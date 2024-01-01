Serenity, Cerebral, and Chill are the words that come to mind when you're floating off with 3CHI True Strains Vape Pod, Interstellar. Blast off into intense relaxation at the end of your day, while you curl up on your couch for a calming evening.



End your day the right way with 3CHI True Strains Vape Pod, Interstellar.



REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE



INTERSTELLAR VAPE POD SPECIFICATIONS

Ceramic Core Pod

2mL Capacity

Broad Spectrum Oil + Natural Terpenes

​



REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE.



​



Contains no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.



​



INTERSTELLAR PROFILE

Cannabinoids

Delta 8 THC, THCP, HHC, Delta 4(8)-iso THC, CBC, CBD, Delta 11 THC, Delta 8-iso THC, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBT, Delta 9 THCV, Delta 8 THCV, & other cannabinoids, some in trace quantities (THCB, CBDV, CBDB, etc.)



Reported Benefits

Intense Relaxation

Calming

Pain-Relief

Show more