3CHI - True Strains 2ml Vape Pod - Interstellar

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
About this product

Serenity, Cerebral, and Chill are the words that come to mind when you're floating off with 3CHI True Strains Vape Pod, Interstellar. Blast off into intense relaxation at the end of your day, while you curl up on your couch for a calming evening.

End your day the right way with 3CHI True Strains Vape Pod, Interstellar.

REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE

INTERSTELLAR VAPE POD SPECIFICATIONS
Ceramic Core Pod
2mL Capacity
Broad Spectrum Oil + Natural Terpenes


REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE.



Contains no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.



INTERSTELLAR PROFILE
Cannabinoids
Delta 8 THC, THCP, HHC, Delta 4(8)-iso THC, CBC, CBD, Delta 11 THC, Delta 8-iso THC, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBT, Delta 9 THCV, Delta 8 THCV, & other cannabinoids, some in trace quantities (THCB, CBDV, CBDB, etc.)

Reported Benefits
Intense Relaxation
Calming
Pain-Relief

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
