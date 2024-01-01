Serenity, Cerebral, and Chill are the words that come to mind when you're floating off with 3CHI True Strains Vape Pod, Interstellar. Blast off into intense relaxation at the end of your day, while you curl up on your couch for a calming evening.
End your day the right way with 3CHI True Strains Vape Pod, Interstellar.
REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE
INTERSTELLAR VAPE POD SPECIFICATIONS Ceramic Core Pod 2mL Capacity Broad Spectrum Oil + Natural Terpenes
REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE.
Contains no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.