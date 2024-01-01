3CHI - True Strains 2ml Vape Pod - Space Cowboy

About this product

For perfectly balanced effects of energy and relaxation, reach for 3CHI True Strains Vape Pod in the Space Cowboy strain. Since Space Cowboy creates a harmonious experience, you can use it at any time of day. Space Cowboy offers a perfect way to embrace relaxation and productivity in the midst of a busy day.

Saddle up and grab Space Cowboy from 3CHI True Strains Vape Pod selection.

REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE

​SPACE COWBOY VAPE POD SPECIFICATIONS
Ceramic Core Pod
2mL Capacity
Broad Spectrum Oil + Natural Terpenes


Contains no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.



SPACE COWBOY PROFILE
Cannabinoids
THC-C8, THCP, HHC, Delta 8 THC, HHC, CBT, CBC, Delta 4(8)-iso THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, Delta 9 THCV, Delta 8-iso THC, Delta 11 THC, Delta 8 THCV, & other cannabinoids, some in trace quantities (THCB, CBDV, CBDB, etc.)

Reported Benefits
Bliss
Balanced Energy
Stress Relief

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
