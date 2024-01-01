For perfectly balanced effects of energy and relaxation, reach for 3CHI True Strains Vape Pod in the Space Cowboy strain. Since Space Cowboy creates a harmonious experience, you can use it at any time of day. Space Cowboy offers a perfect way to embrace relaxation and productivity in the midst of a busy day.



Saddle up and grab Space Cowboy from 3CHI True Strains Vape Pod selection.



REQUIRES A 3CHI POD BATTERY TO USE



​SPACE COWBOY VAPE POD SPECIFICATIONS

Ceramic Core Pod

2mL Capacity

Broad Spectrum Oil + Natural Terpenes

Contains no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.



SPACE COWBOY PROFILE

Cannabinoids

THC-C8, THCP, HHC, Delta 8 THC, HHC, CBT, CBC, Delta 4(8)-iso THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, Delta 9 THCV, Delta 8-iso THC, Delta 11 THC, Delta 8 THCV, & other cannabinoids, some in trace quantities (THCB, CBDV, CBDB, etc.)



Reported Benefits

Bliss

Balanced Energy

Stress Relief

