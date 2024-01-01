About this product
3CHI True Strains Gummies are incredibly unique to the hemp-derived world - these gummies are dispensary grade! Enjoy these potent and long-lasting gummies in an exciting strain of your choosing!
Because of the unique cannabinoid blends of each of these gummies, they offer strain-specific effects. Try the Sativa strains (Full Throttle, Phoenix) for uplifting and energetic effects. The Hybrid (Cruise Control) is perfect to get stuff done while still feeling relaxed. Grab the Indica strains (Nirvana, Pulse) if you're ready to wind down for the day and go into complete chill mode.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
20 Gummies per package
Dispensary Grade
Unique and specialized cannabinoid profile per gummy
100mg total cannabinoids per gummy
TRUE STRAIN GUMMIES PROFILES
Nirvana (INDICA)
Cannabinoids: Delta 8 THC, CBN, HHC, CBC, CBD, Delta 4(8), Delta 9 THCv, Delta 8-ISO, Delta 11 THC, CBG, Delta 8 THCv, CBT
Flavor: Spicy, Sweet
Reported Benefits: Anxiety/Pain Relief, Relaxation
Cruise Control (HYBRID)
Cannabinoids: Delta 8 THC, HHC, CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, Delta 9 THCv, Delta 4(8), Delta 8-ISO, Delta 11 THC, Delta 8 THCv, CBT
Flavor: Citrus, Piney, Spicy
Reported Benefits: Anxiety/Pain Relief, Relaxation
Full Throttle (SATIVA)
Cannabinoids: HHC, CBC, CBD, CBG, THCP, Delta 8 THCv, Delta 9 THCv, CBN, CBT
Flavor: Earthy, Piney, Spicy
Reported Benefits: Euphoria, Energizing
Phoenix (SATIVA)
Cannabinoids: HHC, Delta 9o, Delta 8 THC, CBC, CBD, Delta 9 THCv, CBG, Delta 8 THCv, CBN, CBT, Delta 4(8), Delta 8-ISO, Delta 11 THC
Flavor: Citrus, Lemon, Sweet, Tart, Zesty
Reported Benefits: Euphoria, Energizing
Pulse (INDICA)
Cannabinoids: Delta 8 THC, HHC, CBG, Delta 4(8), CBC, CBN, CBD, CBT, Delta 8-ISO, Delta 11 THC, Delta 8 THCv, Delta 9 THCv
Flavor: Berry, Citrus, Grape, Hash
Reported Benefits: Euphoria, Pain/Anxiety Relief, Relaxation
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
