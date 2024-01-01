3CHI True Strains Gummies are incredibly unique to the hemp-derived world - these gummies are dispensary grade! Enjoy these potent and long-lasting gummies in an exciting strain of your choosing!



Because of the unique cannabinoid blends of each of these gummies, they offer strain-specific effects. Try the Sativa strains (Full Throttle, Phoenix) for uplifting and energetic effects. The Hybrid (Cruise Control) is perfect to get stuff done while still feeling relaxed. Grab the Indica strains (Nirvana, Pulse) if you're ready to wind down for the day and go into complete chill mode.



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

20 Gummies per package

Dispensary Grade

Unique and specialized cannabinoid profile per gummy

100mg total cannabinoids per gummy

TRUE STRAIN GUMMIES PROFILES

Nirvana (INDICA)

Cannabinoids: Delta 8 THC, CBN, HHC, CBC, CBD, Delta 4(8), Delta 9 THCv, Delta 8-ISO, Delta 11 THC, CBG, Delta 8 THCv, CBT

Flavor: Spicy, Sweet

Reported Benefits: Anxiety/Pain Relief, Relaxation



Cruise Control (HYBRID)

Cannabinoids: Delta 8 THC, HHC, CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, Delta 9 THCv, Delta 4(8), Delta 8-ISO, Delta 11 THC, Delta 8 THCv, CBT

Flavor: Citrus, Piney, Spicy

Reported Benefits: Anxiety/Pain Relief, Relaxation



Full Throttle (SATIVA)

Cannabinoids: HHC, CBC, CBD, CBG, THCP, Delta 8 THCv, Delta 9 THCv, CBN, CBT

Flavor: Earthy, Piney, Spicy

Reported Benefits: Euphoria, Energizing



Phoenix (SATIVA)

Cannabinoids: HHC, Delta 9o, Delta 8 THC, CBC, CBD, Delta 9 THCv, CBG, Delta 8 THCv, CBN, CBT, Delta 4(8), Delta 8-ISO, Delta 11 THC

Flavor: Citrus, Lemon, Sweet, Tart, Zesty

Reported Benefits: Euphoria, Energizing



Pulse (INDICA)

Cannabinoids: Delta 8 THC, HHC, CBG, Delta 4(8), CBC, CBN, CBD, CBT, Delta 8-ISO, Delta 11 THC, Delta 8 THCv, Delta 9 THCv

Flavor: Berry, Citrus, Grape, Hash

Reported Benefits: Euphoria, Pain/Anxiety Relief, Relaxation



