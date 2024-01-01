About this product
The 3CHI Vape Pod Battery Starter Kit helps you enjoy your 3CHI Vape Pods to the fullest. With high tech features, this battery is great for beginners and seasoned experts. LED indicators help you along your way from charging, loading your 3CHI vape pod, finding your perfect heat setting, inhaling, and even with safety. For extra convenience and trouble-shooting, this 3CHI battery provides a visible oil tank, as well.
Enjoy the smoothness of your 3CHI Vape Pods with the Official 3CHI Battery.
NOTE: This battery is NOT compatible with 510-threaded vape cartridges. Only use this battery with 3CHI vape pods.
SUGGESTED USE
Press button 5 times to turn on/off.
Press button 3 times to change heat settings.
Press button 2 times for preheat.
Press the button while inhaling to use.
1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance
2.5 – 3.3 voltage
Troubleshoot vape pen and cart issues here.
WHAT THE LIGHTS MEAN
Green = Low Heat Setting
Red = High Heat Setting
Two Yellow Flashes = When you inhale for longer than 10 seconds, will temporarily shut down for safety purposes.
10 Yellow Flashes = Battery is low
2 Second Yellow Light, followed by shutdown = device failure.
3CHI VAPE POD BATTERY SPECIFICATIONS
280mAh
What's Included: (1) 3CHI Vape Pod Battery, (1) USB-C Charging Cable
Rechargeable (Light will turn off when fully charged)
Voltage Output: Low (3.8 to 5.2W), high (4.5 to 6.0W)
Button-Activated
Pre-Heat Function
Pods sold separately
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
