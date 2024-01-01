The 3CHI Vape Pod Battery Starter Kit helps you enjoy your 3CHI Vape Pods to the fullest. With high tech features, this battery is great for beginners and seasoned experts. LED indicators help you along your way from charging, loading your 3CHI vape pod, finding your perfect heat setting, inhaling, and even with safety. For extra convenience and trouble-shooting, this 3CHI battery provides a visible oil tank, as well.



​



Enjoy the smoothness of your 3CHI Vape Pods with the Official 3CHI Battery.



​​



NOTE: This battery is NOT compatible with 510-threaded vape cartridges. Only use this battery with 3CHI vape pods.



​



SUGGESTED USE

Press button 5 times to turn on/off.

Press button 3 times to change heat settings.

Press button 2 times for preheat.

Press the button while inhaling to use.

1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance

2.5 – 3.3 voltage

​



Troubleshoot vape pen and cart issues here.



​



WHAT THE LIGHTS MEAN

Green = Low Heat Setting

Red = High Heat Setting

Two Yellow Flashes = When you inhale for longer than 10 seconds, will temporarily shut down for safety purposes.

10 Yellow Flashes = Battery is low

2 Second Yellow Light, followed by shutdown = device failure.

​



3CHI VAPE POD BATTERY SPECIFICATIONS

280mAh

What's Included: (1) 3CHI Vape Pod Battery, (1) USB-C Charging Cable

Rechargeable (Light will turn off when fully charged)

Voltage Output: Low (3.8 to 5.2W), high (4.5 to 6.0W)

Button-Activated

Pre-Heat Function

Pods sold separately

​

