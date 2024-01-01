Potent is the word that comes to mind when you hear Binoid THCa Diamonds. These THCa diamonds are made with premium 99% THCa distillate and live rosin cannabis terpene strains to deliver an unforgettable experience. With incredible potency and quality, these diamonds dabs will create a heavy buzz and intense relief almost immediately.



Grab these diamonds in any of the 3 strains; Nitro Express, Magic Purp, or Sundae Driver.



BINOID THCA DIAMONDS SPECIFICATIONS

THCa Live Rosin Diamond Wax

2.5 grams each

Premium Live Rosin Distillate + Live Terpenes + THCa

3 strains to choose from; Nitro Express, Magic Purp, Sundae Driver



Sativa: Nitro Express

Nitro Express is a giggly Sativa strain that creates a sociable, uplifting, and motivating experience. Flavors of Nitro Express are known as cheesy, creamy, sour, and spicy.

​

Show more