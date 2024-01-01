Potent is the word that comes to mind when you hear Binoid THCa Diamonds. These THCa diamonds are made with premium 99% THCa distillate and live rosin cannabis terpene strains to deliver an unforgettable experience. With incredible potency and quality, these diamonds dabs will create a heavy buzz and intense relief almost immediately.
Grab these diamonds in any of the 3 strains; Nitro Express, Magic Purp, or Sundae Driver.
BINOID THCA DIAMONDS SPECIFICATIONS THCa Live Rosin Diamond Wax 2.5 grams each Premium Live Rosin Distillate + Live Terpenes + THCa 3 strains to choose from; Nitro Express, Magic Purp, Sundae Driver
Sativa: Nitro Express Nitro Express is a giggly Sativa strain that creates a sociable, uplifting, and motivating experience. Flavors of Nitro Express are known as cheesy, creamy, sour, and spicy.
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.