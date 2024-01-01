Binoid - THCa Diamonds - Sundae Driver (Hybrid) 2500mg

by The Green Dragon CBD
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Potent is the word that comes to mind when you hear Binoid THCa Diamonds. These THCa diamonds are made with premium 99% THCa distillate and live rosin cannabis terpene strains to deliver an unforgettable experience. With incredible potency and quality, these diamonds dabs will create a heavy buzz and intense relief almost immediately.

Grab these diamonds in any of the 3 strains; Nitro Express, Magic Purp, or Sundae Driver.

BINOID THCA DIAMONDS SPECIFICATIONS
THCa Live Rosin Diamond Wax
2.5 grams each
Premium Live Rosin Distillate + Live Terpenes + THCa
3 strains to choose from; Nitro Express, Magic Purp, Sundae Driver

Hybrid: Sundae Driver
Sundae Driver is a perfectly balanced Hybrid strain with effects such as a body high, intense euphoria, relaxation, and motivation. Enjoy flavors of candy, creamy chocolate, and fruitiness.

Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie.  Leafly reviewers tell us that Sundae Driver’s effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
