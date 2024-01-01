For a smooth, flavorful, and incredibly potent experience, reach for Binoid THCa Premium Disposable Vape Pens, the True Strain Series. These 7 gram THCa disposable vape pens offer premium THCa and terpenes. Each strain delivers unique effects, benefits, and of course, delicious flavors.



Choose from 6 strains; Banana Crack, High Octane, Maui Wowie, Hazy Kush, Blue Zkittles, and Purple Runtz.



BINOID TRUE STRAINS VAPE PENS SPECIFICATIONS

THCa

7 grams per pen

Disposable

Button-Activated

Pre-Heat Functionality

USBC Rechargeable

6 strains to choose from; Banana Crack, High Octane, Maui Wowie, Hazy Kush, Blue Zkittles, Purple Runtz

​



SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



BANANA CRACK (SATIVA)

Banana Crack is an intense Sativa strain. With energizing effects, an invigorating mental buzz, and sweet candy and banana flavors, you won't want to put this strain down.



HIGH OCTANE (SATIVA)

High Octane is a potent Sativa strain. This strain is the perfect social strain and great for energizing your day.



MAUI WOWIE (SATIVA)

Maui Wowie is a high energy Sativa strain. This strain delivers intense euphoria, creativity, and sweet pineapple flavors.



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



HAZY KUSH (HYBRID)

Hazy Kush is an evenly balanced Hybrid strain. You'll love the sedating effects of this strain, along with the enticing diesel notes on the tongue.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



BLUE ZKITTLES (INDICA)

Blue Zkittles is a euphoric Indica strain. This strain is a giggly and relaxing strain with notes of sweet and sour fruit.



PURPLE RUNTZ (INDICA)

Purple Runtz is an intensely sleepy Indica strain. Perfect for those lazy days or to be able to get to sleep at night, you'll love the sweet grape notes this strain delivers.

