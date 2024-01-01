Cake GLOW THCa Vape Cartridges create a captivating experience with a proprietary blend of THCa Live Nectar Sauce, terpenes, and other active cannabinoids. Live Nectar Sauce creates a product with higher level of terpenes, making your experience incredibly flavorful and potent.
These 510 cartridges are compatible with MOST batteries. These cartridges are NOT compatible with the Yocan UNI Pro due to the Cake GLOW THCa Vape Carts being too short. Use these carts with the Yocan x Wulf Mods Battery
Cake Glow THCa Carts create an entirely unique experience and are truly perfect for you to personalize your experience with 12 different strains to choose from.
Buy these incredible THCa vape cartridges today!
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 3 grams per cart THCa Live Nectar Sauce 12 strains 510 cart
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.