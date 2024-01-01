Cake GLOW THCa Disposable Vape Pens create a captivating experience with a proprietary blend of THCa Live Nectar Sauce, terpenes, and other active cannabinoids. Live Nectar Sauce creates a product with higher level of terpenes, making your experience incredibly flavorful and potent.



These THCa disposable vape pens are incredibly convenient and perfect for on-the-go euphoria or relief (or both!).



Cake disposables create an entirely unique experience and are truly perfect for you to personalize your experience with 12 different strains to choose from.



Buy these incredible THCa disposables today!



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

3 grams per pen

THCa Live Nectar Sauce

12 strains

Rechargeable

USB Type-C

Disposable

NOT refillable

​



SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



RAINBOW CHIP

Rainbow Chip is an enticing Sativa strain that delivers fruity and sweet cookie flavors.



SUNDAE CAKE MIX

Sundae Cake Mix is a Sativa strain with flavors of sweet, rich, and creamy dessert.



SWEET STRAWBERRY DIESEL

Sweet Strawberry Diesel is a perfect Sativa strain with flavors of sugary and ripe strawberries with a satisfying hint of gas.



WILD BERRY MINTZ

Wild Berry Mintz is a balanced Sativa strain that delivers flavors of juicy berries and cooling mint.



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



ASTRO BERRY

Astro Berry is a balanced yet relaxing Hybrid that boasts potent berry flavors and aromas.



BANANA GLUE

Banana Glue is a traditional Hybrid strains that delivers perfectly tropical and banana flavors.



FROSTY OG

Frosty OG is a body-relaxing Hybrid strain with icy flavors.



GEORGIA PIE

Georgia Pie is a euphoric Hybrid with a sweet fruit and creamy flavor profile.



HAN SOLO SAUCE

Han Solo Sauce is a potent Hybrid with a pungent aroma and delivers relaxing effects.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



DONALD RNTZ

Donald Rntz is a semi-uplifting Indica known for flavors of sweet and fruitiness.



LEMON CRACK TART

Lemon Crack Tart is a slightly mood boosting Indica with a refreshing and invigorating citrus flavor.



MOON PIE SAUCE

Moon Pie Sauce is an intensely relaxing Indica with sweet and dessert flavors.

